Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run and Raemar Agnes and Cole Gilson each intercepted passes for touchdowns to power Nipomo in the second half. The Titans also had a second-half safety.
San Luis Obispo dropped to 2-2 on the season.
Nipomo intercepted four San Luis Obispo passes on Friday. Nipomo senior Nick Milton had two interceptions.
The Titans are now on a nice little run. Since falling to Mission Prep 24-10 on March 20, the first game of the spring season, the Titans have reeled off nine straight wins, one of the longer streaks in the area.
That streak will certainly be tested over the coming weeks once Mountain League play starts. The Mountain League is the top league in the Central Coast Athletic Association. Nipomo has played in the Ocean League in previous seasons. They have four league games remaining against the region's top programs, though the Mountain League is a bit down this year.
They'll play at Righetti (0-4) on Friday before hosting Paso Robles (2-2) on Oct. 8. The Titans are scheduled to host St. Joseph (2-3) on Oct. 14 before ending the league run with a game against rival Arroyo Grande (3-2) on Oct. 22.
The Titans started this fall season with a 26-21 home win against a strong Santa Ynez (4-1) team. They then routed hapless Cabrillo (0-4) 56-0 before edging winless Pioneer Valley (0-3) 26-21. The Titans beat Morro Bay (1-3) 48-35 last week.