The Nipomo girls volleyball team played 44 Ocean League sets this season. The Titans won 42 of them.

Nipomo (23-10-1, 14-0) capped off an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, and a successful defense of its 2021 league title, with a 3-0 sweep at Pioneer Valley (7-16, 5-9) on the Panthers' Senior Night Thursday.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-10, 25-10. Dating back to last season, the Titans have won 19 consecutive league matches.

Pioneer Valley seniors Kaylee Dolores, Alyvia Murillo, Sophia Valdez, Consuelo Sanchez, Mia Johnson, Jazmyn Molina and Naomi Navarro were honored in a ceremony before the match started, and Pioneer Valley junior varsity players presented Nipomo seniors Austria Holland, Karina Logue, Morgan Doss and Honnalee Kennedy each with a bouquet of flowers before the match began.

Nipomo junior setter Destinee Vongvone served the first five points of the match, and the Titans were on their way to the sweep.

Pioneer Valley never led nor tied a set score, though the Panthers pushed the Titans early in the first set. Sanchez served three straight points as the home team pulled within 6-5 the opening set.

Molina served an ace to get the Panthers within 15-13 in the opener, but that was as close as the home team would get the rest of the way.

The Titans got the ball back when Molina served the ball into the net after serving the ace to get the Panthers within 15-13, Kennedy served three straight points, and Nipomo was never threatened thereafter.

The Panthers had trouble getting the ball past the Titans at the net. Logue made three blocks, Savanna Wilett had two, and Belle Simonson and Bailey Ware had a block apiece for Nipomo.

Nipomo played solid defense. Vongvone made 18 digs, Kennedy had 15 and Doss, the Titans libero, made 12. Vongvone doled out 33 assists. Katelyn Petree made some big saves in the Nipomo defensive effort.

The league champs served with an accuracy rate of 94.5 percent. They missed just four serves all night. Vongvone and Kennedy each served a pair of aces, and Logue and Doss each had one.

Kennedy, Logue and Simonson had seven kills each for a balanced Nipomo offense.

Unofficially, Sanchez and Marino both had two kills for Pioneer Valley.

The Panthers have met the minimum .300 winning percentage required to apply to get into the CIF Central Section playoffs that start next week.

In other Thursday night Ocean League action, Righetti swept Morro Bay 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 125-11), Lompoc defeated Santa Maria 3-0 and Atascadero swept Orcutt Academy 3-0. Set scores from the latter two matches were unavailable.

In Thursday night Mountain League matches, Arroyo Grande swept St. Joseph 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-23) and Templeton defeated Cabrillo 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-23).

Girls tennis

Ocean League Tournament

Vera Ortiz, and the tandem of Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios, representing league champion Lompoc, made it into the finals at Morro Bay Thursday but lost in the title matches.

Ortiz defeated teammate Rianna Stouppe 4-6, 7-6 (10-7) in the singles semifinals then lost 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match. Velasco and Larios beat teammates Lola Soukup and Emma White 4-6, 6-1 (10-8) in the doubles semis then lost 4-6, 7-5 (10-6) in the title match.

Lompoc's Ortiz, Stouppe and Gabi Arias advanced in singles to the Area Finals in San Luis Obispo, where qualifiers from the Ocean and Mountain Leagues will compete next week. The Lompoc tandems of Valasco and Larios, and White and Soukup advanced to the Area Finals in doubles.

Boys water polo

Arroyo Grande 20, Paso Robles 6

The Eagles capped an undefeated Mountain League season by beating the Bearcats Thursday at Arroyo Grande.

Santa Ynez beat Righetti 8-6 in a Wednesday Mountain League game. In non-league action Wednesday, San Luis Obispo beat Nipomo 12-9 at San Luis Obispo.

Girls water polo

Arroyo Grande 18, Paso Robles 7

The Eagles (19-8, 10-0) finished an unbeaten league campaign with a Mountain League win at home against the Bearcats.