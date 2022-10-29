The No. 12 Nipomo girls tennis team moved into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs with a second straight 5-4 win at a higher seed, this time at No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals Thursday.
The Titans won at No. 5 Coalinga Tuesday. Nipomo will play at No. 1 Kerman in one semifinal next Tuesday at a time TBA.
No. 10 Lompoc, having also won at two higher seeds, No. 7 Paso Robles Tuesday and No. 2 Fresno Christian Thursday, will play at 1 p.m. next Tuesday at No. 3 Dinuba in the other Division 3 semifinal.
Nipomo and Lompoc both play in the Ocean League. Lompoc (16-2) won the Ocean League championship, going 14-0 in league matches.
In other quarterfinal action Thursday, No. 3 San Luis Obispo beat No. 6 Clovis West 8-1 and No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty defeated No. 5 Arroyo Grande in Division 1. No final score for the latter match was available.
No. 2 Templeton defeated No. 10 Bakersfield 6-3 in Division 2, and No. 11 Morro Bay edged No. 3 Strathmore 5-4 in Division 4.
Boys water polo
Ocean League Tournament
Nipomo defeated Cabrillo 10-6 in the championship game at the Pioneer Valley pool, and Pioneer Valley beat St. Joseph 9-7 in the third place game Thursday.
Nipomo (15-13 overall) and Cabrillo (12-8) both finished 8-2 in league games during the regular season. Pioneer Valley (15-12, 6-4) qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history.
No details of the Ocean League Tournament championship game were available. In the third-place game, Victor Cambero led Pioneer Valley with three goals and two assists.
Adrian Eisner and Nickolas Limon tossed in three goals each for the Panthers. Juan Diaz had two assists, and Eisner and Limon had one each. Panthers goal keeper Luis Padilla made 10 saves.
Mountain League Tournament
Regular league front-runner Arroyo Grande beat the second-place team in the regular season, Santa Ynez, 19-5 in the championship game. No details were available.
Arroyo Grande (23-6 overall) went 12-0 in league games during the regular season.
Girls water polo
Mountain League Tournament
Arroyo Grande capped an unbeaten league campaign by beating Morro Bay 15-5 at Morro Bay in the championship game.
Ane Smith racked up three goals and three assists for the Eagles. Berkley Sinner tossed in a team-high five goals.
Natalie Whitfield and Eve Adamski scored two Arroyo Grande goals apiece. Sophie McGehee and Tessa Pettit each scored one.