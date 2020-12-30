You are the owner of this article.
Nipomo mourns loss of football coach Josh Caldera

Nipomo mourns loss of football coach Josh Caldera

09 12 20 NHS Caldera 01.JPG
A memorial was set up at midfield on Nipomo High's football stadium to honor assistant football coach Josh Caldera, who died suddenly last Wednesday. Caldera coached at Nipomo High for a decade and also coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team.

Tragedy struck the Nipomo community when football coach Josh Caldera died suddenly in September.

Head coach Tony Payne and the NHS staff held an on-field memorial for their beloved coach. Caldera coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team before joining the Titans’ football staff at Nipomo in 2010.

“He’s one of my best friends, a Nipomo guy," Dodge said of Caldera then. "He went to Arroyo Grande High School, I went to San Luis Obispo High School. We’re the same age.”

