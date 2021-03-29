Nipomo's Declan Coles lifts Titans over Santa Maria with pair of clutch kicks

The Titans saved their best for last Saturday night.

Nipomo stunned Santa Maria with 15 points in the last 1:22 and came away with a 21-14 Ocean League win at Nipomo.

Declan Coles, in the thick of a fierce Saints rush, kicked the winning field goal high and dead center through the uprights with 21.4 seconds left.

“This year is my first year kicking,” Coles said afterward.

“I kicked one field goal last week (in a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep.) I was missing them left and right yesterday in practice. I stayed afterward with our quarterback, Nate Reese, (worked some more) and we made sure we got it right.”

After the Coles field goal, Titans defensive back Justin McKee intercepted a Murad Alamari pass on the last play of the game, ran the ball in for a score and was greeted by his jubilant teammates en masse in the Santa Maria end zone.

Nipomo scored from the Santa Maria 2 to pull the Titans within 14-12 with 1:22 left. David Placencia and Alejandro Castillo broke up Reese’s two-point conversion pass for the Saints.

Nipomo needed to recover the ensuing onside kick to have a chance, and Coles delivered with a hard spinner to the left that got past the Santa Maria front line.

“The ball just popped up in front of me,” Alex Terrones said, and Terrones recovered the ball for Nipomo at the Santa Maria 32.

“I tried an onside kick last week, and it didn’t go to well,” said Coles. “This time, things worked out.”

They did indeed for the Titans, though their receivers dropped two Reese passes in the end zone before Coles connected on the 25-yard field goal try on fourth down.