No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 16 Rylee Sager

Former St. Joseph star Aly Beebe is the No. 1 seed.

Beebe, who helped the Knights win back-to-back CIF Southern Section titles during her freshman and sophomore seasons, won a CIF State title her junior season as she developed into one of the most dominant players in the entire state, if not the country.

Beebe signed with Stanford after graduating from St. Joseph in 2012, though never played for the Cardinal and eventually retired after numerous injuries to her knee.

Beebe will square off against Lompoc's Rylee Sager, the No. 16 seed. Sager, a 5-foot-7 guard, played in 107 games in four years at Lompoc, scoring 1,104 points.

The former Brave averaged 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior, leading Lompoc to a 22-7 overall record and 13-1 mark in the Los Padres League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.