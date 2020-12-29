You are the owner of this article.
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 16 Bryan Smith

Righetti's Cameron Walker was named the Times' All-Area MVP for the 2014-15 season. The 6-foot-7 wing player, who signed with Stanford, averaged 20.8 points, 11 rebounds and nearly four blocks per game during his senior season. This was the third time Walker had won the award.

Walker faces Arroyo Grande grad Bryan Smith, the No. 16 seed, in the first round. 

Walker was named All-Area MVP in his sophomore and senior seasons and All-Area co-MVP in 2014, his junior year. Kevin Barbarick, currently Righetti's athletic director, coached Walker all four years he was on the varsity team with the Warriors. Barbarick has decades of coaching experience.

"Cameron is the best I've ever coached," Barbarick once said. "And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."

Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior. Walker played all five positions on the floor during his prep career.  He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead. 

He played for Stanford for two seasons before medically retiring. 

Arroyo Grande's Bryan Smith during a 2017 game at Paisola Pavilion in Lompoc. Smith was named the Mountain League MVP in 2018-19 and is now a walk-on at Division I program Samford in Alabama.

Smith, currently a sophomore walk-on on the men’s basketball team at Samford University in Alabama, was a two-year starter and was named the Mountain League's MVP as a senior in the 2018-19 season.

Smith helped the Eagles to the Mountain League title as a senior. He averaged 18 points in league play and 22 points per game in the CIF playoffs. For his senior season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.8 rebound a game and shot 58% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, connecting on 76% of his free throws.

