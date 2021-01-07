You are the owner of this article.
No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas vs. No. 13 David Terrones

David Terrones is congratulated by teammates after the game was stopped and he was given the game ball when he scored his 1,000th career point in a contest vs. Santa Ynez  on Jan. 27, 2010. 

 Bryan Walton, File
St. Joseph's Gabrys Sadaunykas splits two Mission Prep defenders with his drive to the basket during a game on Feb. 3, 2016.

Sadaunykas will face Terrones in the second round. The former St. Joseph standout was only there for two seasons, but certainly left a legacy with the school.

A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sadunykas spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior.

As a senior, he bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game to earn earn PAC 8 League MVP honors and help the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.

David Terrones hugs his parents Tammy and Steve after the game was stopped and he was given the game ball when he scored his 1,000th point on Jan. 27, 2010.

Terrones, a hard-nosed guard under intense coach Gary West, earned his reputation as an elite competitor after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season.

After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall. He led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year. 

Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.

