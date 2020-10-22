You are the owner of this article.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 7 Syenna Ramirez

Arroyo Grande's Ashlyn Herlihy goes in for a layup during the Eagles and Warriors Pac 8 League game at Arroyo Grande High School.

Herlihy, the No. 2 seed will face Ramirez. Herlihy is currently playing at Santa Clara. She earned the Times' All-Area MVP award as a junior and was also the 2016 San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year. She averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande.

At Santa Clara, Herlihy redshirted in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. Herlihy earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years.

St. Joseph's Syenna Ramirez (24) looks to make a move around Arroyo Grande's Meghan Smith (2) during a PAC 8 League game on Feb. 13, 2015 at St. Joseph High School. Ramirez averaged 17.1 points per game during her final season at St. Joseph and was named the Times' All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Ramirez scored over 1,300 points in her career.

As a senior, she averaged over 17 points a game and culminated her prep career with a 427-point season. Ramirez starred at Hancock after her St. Joseph days.

