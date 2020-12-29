No. 2 Quinton Adlesh vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari

After breaking into the varsity rotation as a freshman at Mission Prep, Adlesh went on to score nearly 2,000 points (1,958) over four seasons, leading the Royals to a PAC 8 League championship and nearly 100 total wins.

As a senior in the 2014-15 high school season, Adlesh averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. The Royals went 25-7 that year, 13-1 in the PAC 8, and lost to Encino Crespi 61-52 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title game. The Royals went 22-0 vs. San Luis Obispo County competition during Adlesh's four years at Mission Prep. The Royals went 99-27 in that same span.

"Quinton is amongst the best this county has ever seen," Terrance Harris, Mission Prep's longtime coach, said of Adlesh. "His work ethic and drive to compete made him a very special player. Every year, Q added to his repertoire. He was relentless in pursuit of excellence. Not only was he a phenomenal player, but he made the players around him better. He certainly raised the bar for not only our program, but the area."

Adlesh goes up against Aaron Abayari, a Cabrillo High grad. The shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conqs to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season. He was the LPL MVP that year.

Former Cabrillo coach Gary West summed up Abayari's playing style like this: "For a 5-foot-9 Filipino boy, Aaron has got more heart than anybody I've coached. He does things that he's not supposed to do at his size, but he puts the ball in the basket, and he just plays hard, he just goes."