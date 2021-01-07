You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead

No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead

SJHS VS PHS BASKETBALL
Buy Now

St. Joseph High's JoJo Walker dribbles the ball around Marc Howard of Pasadena during a game at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 19, 2014.

Walker, one of the most electric players the area has seen in not only this decade, but the 21st century goes against Brodhead in the second round.

JoJo Walker missed his freshman season of high school ball with a broken leg, but still went on to score 1,867 points in 93 career games at St. Joseph, averaging just over 20 points a game. 

As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He averaged 18.7 points a game during his junior and sophomore seasons. 

013013 Chad Brodhead 02.JPG
Buy Now

Cabrillo High School's Chad Brodhead dribbles the ball to beat Santa Maria High School's Devon Brock to the basket in a 68-49 Conquistadores win to clinch a second straight Los Padres League title on Jan. 30, 2013. 

Walker was named the All-Area MVP in 2015-16 as the Knights won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title. He was named the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year.

Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 2013-14. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.

Brodhead was a lanky, talented wing player at Cabrillo, able to dunk, shoot, score and pass. He was the only player to loosen Cam Walker's strangle-hold on the All-Area MVP, earning co-MVP honors with the Righetti star in 2013-14. 

No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead

You voted:
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News