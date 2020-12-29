No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 14 Ryan McGready

Walker faces former Righetti standout Ryan McGready in a battle of cross-town rivals.

Walker earned the Times' All-Area MVP award in 2016 after helping the Knights win a CIF Southern Section championship. He was named the CIF divisional Player of the Year in 2016 as the Knights captured a school record 31 wins.

Despite playing only three seasons at St. Joseph, Walker scored a 1,867 points in 93 career games, averaging just over 20 points a game.

As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

McGready, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the Warriors to the CIF-SS Division 2AA title game in 2012. He helped the Warriors go 25-6 and make the CIF-SS divisional final, where they lost to Mayfair.

The Warriors also made the state tournament that year as McGready led the team in scoring and rebounding. McGready led the Warriors with 12 points in their 60-45 loss to Mayfair in the CIF title game.

