No. 3 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 6 Erin Jenkins

St. Joseph point guard Kaitlyn Flowers dribbles the ball up the court against Arroyo Grande High in a PAC 7 League game in 2012.

Flowers won a state title at St. Joseph during that 2010-11 season. She would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite defense and rebounding. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.

Flowers played at Akron after high school.

All-Area: Cabrillo's Jenkins overcomes challenges, goes back-to-back in winning MVP
Cabrillo High School's Erin Jenkins was named the girls basketball All-Area MVP for two consecutive years, in 2017 and 2018. She was the first nominee for Player of the Decade in girls basketball.

Jenkins was named All-Area MVP in back-to-back seasons at Cabrillo. During her senior season, she averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Jenkins scored 1,779 total points during her Cabrillo career, which spanned 111 games. She averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Jenkins plays at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.

