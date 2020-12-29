No. 4 Brent VanderVeen vs. No. 13 David Terrones

No. 4 VanderVeen faces No. 13 seed David Terrones in the first round.

VanderVeen may have been known more for his football exploits at Arroyo Grande, but his seminal senior hoops season at AGHS shouldn't be overlooked.

After leading the Eagle football team to a CIF title, VanderVeen carried the Eagles to the CIF Southern Section Division 3AAA title game as a senior in the 2011-12 season, just months later.

Arroyo Grande eventually lost to Pasadena in the CIF final that year, but VanderVeen took home a slew of awards, including being named the Times' All-Area MVP and the SLO County Player of the Year.

VanderVeen scored 16.3 points a game, adding 13.4 rebounds, during his senior season. He played 19 games that year after leading the Eagle football team to a 13-1 record at quarterback. During that following basketball season, VanderVeen helped the Eagles to a 15-game win streak, a rare league title (ending an 11-year drought) and their first CIF final since 1970.

Terrones helped Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season. After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall.

Terrones, a point guard, led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year. He was named All-Area MVP in 2010.

