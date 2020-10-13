You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 13 Simone Swain

No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 13 Simone Swain

Mariah Cooks.jpg

Righetti’s Mariah Cooks tries to move around Dos Pueblos’ Jessica Escalante during a game at the Harold Oliveira Holiday Classic at Righetti High School in 2010.

Another former Righetti star, Mariah Cooks, is the No. 4 seed. Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play as a senior.

She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors. Cooks went on to play four seasons at Washington State in the Pac-12.

Simone Swain 4.jpg
Buy Now

Valley Christian Academy basketball standout Simone Swain led the Lions to a CIF title and was named the CIF-SS Division 6 Player of the Year in 2014.

Cooks will face Simone Swain, the No. 13 seed, in the first round. Swain won a CIF-SS title at Valley Christian.

During that 2013-14 title-winning season, Swain averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game as she led the Lions to a 21-4 record and a 10-0 run through the CVL. She added 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game that year.

No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 13 Simone Swain

You voted:
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News