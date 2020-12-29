No. 6 Robbie Berwick vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead

No. 6 seed Robbie Berwick, from Atascadero, faces No. 11 seed Chad Brodhead, a Cabrillo grad.

Berwick made the rare trip from Atascadero to the ACC, signing with Florida State directly out of high school.

At Atascadero, he scored 1,750 points in four seasons, dishing out 500 assists. He earned the PAC 7 League MVP honor as a junior and senior. The Greyhounds won two PAC 7 titles during Berwick's run in Atascadero. (He also led the 'Hounds to a football league title at QB).

Berwick averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for his 110-game career at Atascadero. His best season was in the 2013-14 campaign, when Berwick averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds as Atascadero went 24-6 overall and 12-0 in league. (Berwick scored 17.5 points points a game as a junior as the 'Hounds won a league title).

Brodhead was the only player to stop Cameron Walker from earning three straight outright All-Area MVP honors. Brodhead and Walker split the award in the 2013-14 season.

Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title that year. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo, though career stats weren't available. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.