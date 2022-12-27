The 2022 season was a golden one for the Nipomo softball and Arroyo Grande boys water polo teams.

The Nipomo softball squad beat Orcutt Academy 5-0 in the semifinals before blasting Arvin 16-3 to win the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 6 championship.

No. 1 Arroyo Grande played to its seeding and beat No. 2 Fresno Clovis North 12-7 to win the Central Section Division 1 title.

The teams' respective championship campaigns rank as No. 7 on the Times list of top sports stories for 2022.

Nipomo, 13-12-1, 7-10-1, finished in fourth place in the Ocean League. However, the Titans were good enough to win the Division 5 championship.

The Titans played Orcutt Academy to a 12-12 tie when the teams played a first-round league game during the regular season. The Spartans beat the Titans 11-7 in the second round.

In the semifinal game, Nipomo senior Key-annah Pu'a pitched a dominant three-hit complete game and struck out 12. Pu'a also doubled.

Orcutt Academy senior Danica Black pitched a solid complete game herself, giving up just five hits and two earned runs. However, thanks to Pu'a's work on the mound, the Titans did enough on offense to win.

Pu'a struck out 13 in the championship game against Arvin, throwing another complete game.

Sophomore Melanie Ruelas led Nipomo's hitting in 2022. She batted a team-best .372. Sophomore CJ Arias hit .306, and Hageman batted .305.

Nipomo then beat Fallbrook 9-8 in the first round of the CIF SoCal State playoffs. The Titans later topped Capistrano Valley Christian 5-3 to advance to the state regional title game, where they lost in walk-off fashion to Caruthers 6-5 in the final.

Down 2-1 going into the second quarter, Arroyo Grande broke loose for six second-quarter goals and a 7-3 halftime lead. The Eagles cruised in from there to take the Division 1 title.

Lucas Anderson fired a shot that stuck in the net underneath the top post to give Arroyo Grande a 4-3 lead at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter. The Eagles stayed ahead.

Arroyo Grande's Zachary Whitfield said afterward that defense had been the team's biggest strength all season, and that statement bore true on championship night.

Ramon Saroyan scored a game-high five goals for the Broncos, but the Eagles slowed him down after a fast start for the Broncos, and no one else could score much for Clovis North.

Whitfield and Anderson scored four goals apiece for Arroyo Grande. Jacob Timmer scored twice, and Carson Waldram and Jackson Capra tossed in a goal apiece.

Eagles goalkeeper Aidan Fitzpatrick came up big for Arroyo Grande. He made 12 saves.

Arroyo Grande lost in the first round of the state playoffs, Nipomo 16-3 to Arvin and Arroyo Grande 17-10 to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep.

Arroyo Grande finished 26-7.