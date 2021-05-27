No game, no problem for the Knights.

After the game against Orcutt Academy was canceled, the St. Joseph softball team still wanted to honor the three seniors who helped the Knights claim an Ocean League championship this year.

So, the Knights held a ceremony without a game Thursday.

St. Joseph players, coaches and parents met up at their home field at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt for a barbecue and celebration for Briana Muñoz, Lita Mahoney and Shianne Gooley.

Those three seniors have been key in helping the Knights go 20-6 on the season and 13-2 in the Ocean League. They won the school its first league title in 11 years.

St. Joseph will likely enter the upcoming CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs as a top-six seed, starting June 8, meaning they'll host a first-round game.

Muñoz is the team's top pitcher and one of their top hitters. Gooley is a starting outfielder and Mahoney is the team's catcher.

"One of our goals was to become league champions. We hadn't been there for a while," coach John Welch said Thursday. "It's pretty neat for these young ladies. They've worked real hard. Most of the goals they've set for themselves, they're accomplishing them. We haven't accomplished all our goals, but the season is not over yet."

The class is quite special to Welch. They were freshmen when he took over the program four years ago.

"This is the first group of seniors that have been with me since I first came here," Welch said. "They started with them. They're all special."

Mahoney said, "It feels like it was just yesterday that me, Bri and Shianne were freshmen. It's been a really good four years and it's great that we were able to have a season and that we've done so well."

"It was a really fun experience playing with these girls," Gooley said. "I think we got to bond a lot over the last four years. We got to see how coach John coached. He took the time to bond with all three of us seniors."

Muñoz spoke of the experience of being a senior on a team with 10 freshmen after she joined a senior-heavy team in her freshman season four years ago.

"At first we all didn't know each other and we didn't really talk," Muñoz said. "But as time went on, we became more of a team and we built some chemistry. That's how we've been winning now."

"It's pretty crazy," Mahoney added. "This is definitely the most freshmen that we've ever had. I think it brings a lot to the team. But it's nice to have some seniority. It's good to be the big dog."

Muñoz is likely the Ocean League MVP and is in the running for the All-Area MVP honor after pitching and hitting the Knights to the Ocean League championship this spring.

Muñoz said she had those expectations coming into the season.

"After missing out on my junior season, it gave me a push to do better," she said, referring to her pandemic-shortened season in 2020. "I had the confidence and with all the practices we had since August, I did have those expectations for myself. I just set goals and they were kind of made."