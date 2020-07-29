Officials defend methods used in Lompoc prison's response to COVID-19

Officials defend methods used in Lompoc prison's response to COVID-19

Penitentiary structures
Structures at the Lompoc prison complex, lower center and right, shown June 19, may be a part of a mobile hospital built to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Officials took "significant measures" to protect inmates and the public while containing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman, despite criticism contained in a recent Inspector General's report.

The report, released Thursday, found that among other things, ineffective screening for inmates and staff, preexisting staff shortages and lack of permanent leadership may have led to deficiencies in the prison's response to the outbreak.

Additionally, the prison's ability to release inmates considered at risk for coronavirus in order to limit its spread was extremely limited, the report said.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

