You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One meet took place on the new Nipomo track. Then the season was cancelled.

One meet took place on the new Nipomo track. Then the season was cancelled.

Months in the making, the new Nipomo track facility was complete.

The first track meet scheduled for the facility was on March 11, a FAT (fully automatic time) Meet involving every Central Coast Athletic Association varsity team.

The weather was not cooperating early that day. A steady rain, which was a downpour at times, had fallen all morning. The meet was set for a mid-afternoon start.

Suddenly, about two hours before the scheduled start time, the sun broke through, the rain stopped and the temperature warmed rapidly.

The track drained well and, as it turned out, the moisture was not a problem.

Shortly after the meet, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the rest of the spring sports season statewide. In fact, the frosh-soph version of the meet that had been set for the next day was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The last sports events on the Central Coast took place March 13. However, the one meet held at the new Nipomo track facility had several highlights.

The biggest one came in the boys pole vault. Teammates and others roared their approval as Clay Wilhusen of Paso Robles cleared a winning 15 feet, 1 inch.

Arroyo Grande sophomore Daniela Ruelas was a triple winner and she met the qualifying standard for the CIF Central Section prelims in every event she won, the 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

"I'm really happy," Ruelas said that day. "I ran my personal best in two of those, the 100 (12.73 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.35)."

St. Joseph football and track standout Darien Langley is one of the top athletes on the Central Coast. He gave the Knights boys 4x100 relay team a big anchor leg for the win that day.

The Knights were in third place, with Langley several meters from the lead when he got the handoff. Langley wound up pulling in front to give the St. Joseph foursome the win, in 45.24, under the qualifying standard of 45.35.

"We put together this team at the last second, so we're happy with this win," said Langley.

The rest of the St. Joseph relay team consisted of Mark Crisp, Vincent Geronimo and Devin Guggia.

The Righetti girls 4x100 relay team of Izzy Rojo, Rayann Booker, Naylea Calderon and Reann Booker won the first race of the day in 50.69 seconds, well under the qualifying standard.

"We're happy with it," Reann Booker said afterward. "We definitely wanted to run under 51.

"I was proud of the way our girls ran, especially since this was Izzy's first time running the race."

Calderon met the qualifying standard in the girls open 800 later.

Righetti grad Danita Estorga perseveres through injuries, asthma at Biola

St. Joseph's Patrick Heard, one of the top triple jumpers in the area, won the boys event with a best of 42-9, beating the standard by nine inches.

"That's my best into a headwind," Heard said.

"The most important thing for me was hitting my marks on the board. The wind blew me back some, but my marks were on when I hit the board."

Langley and Rayann Booker, two of the premier sprinters in the area, each ran to an open event win. Langley took the boys 100 in 11.09. Booker won the girls 200 in 26.1.

The first, and only, track meet at the new Nipomo facility this year was a memorable one.

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News