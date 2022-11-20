With a thundering voice, Bill Holt, a Dominican priest in Manhattan, preaches frequently about the "thunder of silence."

Father Holt isn't just any Catholic priest — he's one who went viral during COVID. A video of him was posted, unbeknownst to him, of him smoking on the St. Vincent Ferrer priory steps. There he was, being himself, quite relatable, and yet with something clearly more. Something deeper; magnetic. People responded.

Father Holt doesn't need to be preaching to radiate his love of God.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

