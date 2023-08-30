The opioid epidemic has cast a dark shadow over America, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and leaving communities with the aftermath of addiction and loss. This crisis needs a multifaceted approach, and law enforcement is crucial in addressing these challenges.

The answer to finally ending the scourge of opioid addiction in the United States will require more than curtailing the over-prescription of opioids. While this has long been the target of blame for the opioid overdose epidemic, recent studies point to a more sinister villain: a synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

As this deadly substance has rapidly spread through the illicit narcotic supply, overdose death rates involving fentanyl quadrupled from 2016 to 2021 and have pushed overdose deaths in the United States above 100,000 for the first time in history. Concurrently, overdose deaths linked to prescription opioids, though a problem, decreased during the period.

James Fotis is the president of the National Center for Police Defense. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

