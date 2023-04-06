This week, April 4 marked the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. It also marks a speech given by Dr. King, “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence,” at Riverside Church in New York, a year to the day before he was killed.
Public readings of this speech have become popular for commemorating the death of Dr. King.
“Beyond Vietnam” was a transformational speech. It helped galvanize popular resistance to the war, but also turned many of Dr. King’s supporters into his critics.
I believe “Beyond Vietnam” was a culmination of a personal journey undertaken by Dr. King over the course of his short life. It began with his civil disobedience in pursuit of liberties and rights for African Americans and other oppressed minorities of his time, and led to his prophetic precept of nonviolence for all humanity and the ages.
It reflected the path taken by Jesus of Nazareth, historically a nonviolent revolutionary who challenged the Roman Empire that was oppressing his people, and eventually executed him; a story Christians will reflect on this “Holy Week.”
Consider an article Dr. King published in 1960 titled, “Pilgrimage to Nonviolence,” which was a precursor to his “Beyond Vietnam” speech. These comments from the article capture its essence:
“While I was convinced during my student days of the power of nonviolence in group conflicts within nations, I was not yet convinced of its efficacy in conflicts between nations. … War, I felt, horrible as it is, might be preferable to surrender to a totalitarian system. But more and more I have come to the conclusion that the potential destructiveness of modern weapons of war totally rules out the possibility of war ever serving again as a negative good.
"If we assume that mankind has a right to survive then we must find an alternative to war and destruction. In a day when sputniks dash through outer space and guided ballistic missiles are carving highways of death through the stratosphere, nobody can win a war. The choice today is no longer between violence and nonviolence. It is either nonviolence or nonexistence.”
In 1960, American military involvement in Vietnam was in its early stages. Nuclear weapons were less prolific and destructive than they are today. Yet, here was Dr. King already articulating how human advancement in technology pushed morality beyond military violence, beyond war among nations.
In 1967, Dr. King “broke silence” on the war in Vietnam, to proclaim how the right to human dignity and life exceeded all national borders. Ultimately the war accomplished nothing, and resulted in unspeakable human suffering.
In retrospect, the “Pilgrimage to Nonviolence” and “Beyond Vietnam” should haunt Americans today. I refer here to our continued arming of Ukraine to sustain its resistance against the Russian invasion. We should hold the teachings of Dr. King in mind, and weigh the human costs of this conflict as it escalates in its second year.
According to the United Nations, by mid-February of 2023, the civilian Ukrainian casualties reached 18,955, including 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured.
An estimated 8 million Ukrainians had fled to other countries, while more than 5 million had been displaced inside Ukraine. A few months earlier, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated that 100,000 soldiers on both the Ukrainian and Russian side, had been killed or wounded.
Are not the human losses in the Russian-Ukraine conflict already tragic? Are we not at the precipice of mass destruction as Vladimir Putin threatens the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons?
And what will Ukrainian victory and sovereignty mean in the face of such losses, even if all Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine’s territory as terms for peace demanded by President Zelensky? Will those Ukrainians who lost loved ones and homes, find the price of military resistance to have been worth it?
Part of the tragedy, is the road not seriously considered by Ukraine’s leadership, or the United States and its NATO allies. Seeing likely losses to be suffered by Russia’s ruthless invasion, the Ukrainian government could have capitulated early in the conflict: surrendering, but not really giving up.
The Ukrainian people could have undertaken nonviolent resistance through noncompliance with Russian authorities. This would have been opposition waged with protest — internally by Ukrainians and around the world.
Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.