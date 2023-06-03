ISTANBUL — When Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a crowd of supporters here in Istanbul after winning a new five-year term as Turkey's president, he was not wearing a red hat proclaiming "Make Turkey Great Again." But he might as well have been. Erdogan looks and sounds a whole lot like Donald Trump.

Standing on top of a bus, the victor thundered, "The only winner today is Turkey," and then added, "No one can look down on our nation."

There are, of course, profound differences between the two countries. The United States is the world's largest economy; Turkey ranks 19th. Turkey is almost entirely Muslim, while American Muslims are just over 1% of the population. Turkey belongs to NATO, but its drift away from democratic principles under Erdogan has thwarted its bid to join the European Union. The president has refused to support Western countries in imposing sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

