After the 2020 election, Fox News was guilty of professional malpractice and ethical corruption. Faced with a choice -- between telling viewers the truth about Donald Trump's loss, or feeding their fantasies with blatant lies -- Fox favored profit over proof, income over integrity.

When Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch was deposed in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims it was defamed by those lies, he confessed his monetary motive: "It is not red or blue," Murdoch said, "it is green."

Bill Sammon, Fox's former managing editor who was fired for his truth-telling about the election, summed up his own network's sins: "It's remarkable how weak ratings make good journalists do bad things."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

