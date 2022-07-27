You'd think they'd be ashamed, these self-infatuated pundits and tin horn politicians who made bogus pronouncements on Fox News and elsewhere about the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim and the Indiana doctor who mercifully ended her pregnancy.

By any rational standard, the blowhards' actions were farcical and ugly. But reason has nothing to do with it. Cruelty and stupidity are exactly the point. Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, the bullies are in charge, and they're making damn sure everybody knows it.

The episode began in the Indianapolis Star -- a one-source story, to be sure, but a named source with firsthand information and a great deal on the line. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an OB-GYN, had personally performed the procedure. She wanted people to understand what Ohio's draconian new anti-abortion laws were doing: forcing a fourth-grader to flee her home state to end a potentially life-threatening pregnancy.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

