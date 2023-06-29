One year ago, the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case took away abortion rights and profoundly altered the political landscape. Even Donald Trump admits that ruling hurt Republicans in last fall's elections, and it could have an even bigger impact next year.

More than any other issue, abortion crystalizes the Democratic argument that Republicans are "extremists," dangerously out of touch with mainstream voters, especially women. At the same time, it shifts attention away from Joe Biden's advanced age and physical condition.

In fact, Republicans -- pushed by the party's most radical anti-abortion-rights faction -- keep handing the Democrats new ammunition. Fourteen states have passed laws restricting abortion rights since the Dobbs opinion, and the GOP's presidential candidates are under great pressure to support a nationwide ban on all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy -- a draconian proposal that is opposed by 4 out of 5 Americans, according to the latest USA Today survey.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

