Ag at Large: Farm properties are home to dogs

If you have visited a farm property recently and have not been greeted by a canine that believes the property is his or her's, you haven’t experienced the full extent of farm living. Dogs that live on farms seem intent on welcoming visitors, usually noisily, and introducing them to their territory.
However, in the rare instance that a farm dog is tethered, straining at its tether and baring its teeth, welcoming visitors to his or her realm may not be at the top of its list of responsibilities. If its master or mistress does not respond to your intention of visiting, you might want to reschedule.
Whether they are friendly or overly protective, farm dogs seem to have a sharpened talent for expressing their intention. And more often than not they are of a size that makes them practically impossible to ignore. Ankles seem not to interest them, but hands and arms do, along with nearly every other part of the human anatomy.
Vehicles seem to be enticing for many farm dogs, especially the driver’s side door, which may need to be buffed (or worse, repainted) when your visit concludes. However, farm dogs with such evil intent – or unrestrained enthusiasm – are usually trained as they grow into a more managed adulthood to avoid damaging car doors.
The dog shows, which seem to run on TV endlessly, can 1) provide some background as to the color schemes of most farm dogs, or 2) they might just confuse you and further mystify the origination of a farm dog’s structure and coloring. Collies seem to have dominated in the effort to pass along their coloring and, in many cases, their temperament to today’s farm access guardians. Compare the coloring of your most recent farm dog greeter with the collie’s shown at the dog shows. Should explain something.
While you’re tuned to a dog show, consider golden retriever coloring along with Pyrenees, even lighter colored German shepherds. Of course, not all farm dogs you meet are descendants of only these breeds, but most seem to be if visual testimony is sufficiently convincing. Some of these breeds have generational testimonies of behaving well with cattle, even protecting them or herding them away from danger. For dogs with these genes, welcoming visitors at the farm gate is not only second nature, but sheer fun and excitement.
Size as well as coat coloring seems somewhat standardized for most canine gatekeepers, again, the result of their ancestors’ specifications. Compile an average of 15 or 20 of the farm dogs you have met recently (or forever) and their size will probably be in the neighborhood of 80 pounds. Occasionally, one that should weigh 80 pounds will waddle up to greet you weighing 120 pounds. Shame on his master-mistress. His or her gatekeeping duties may be coming to an early end.
Beginnings are generally more exciting times than endings. If your next farm visit brings you face to face with a gatekeeping canine you can’t seem to forget, let that farmer dog-master know about it. It might be the result of a breeding that can be repeated, the result of which might be an offspring or two that lets you choose a puppy that will love you even more than the original gatekeeper. Then that breathless greeting you first received at the farm entrance will be yours every day for years. And you can cast aside any worries about repainting your car door.
Don Curlee covers agriculture in California. He currently resides in Clovis.
