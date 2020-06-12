Alex Posada and Ann Batterson: Proposed closure of Paul Nelson Aquatic Center a difficult decision

Recommending postponing the reopening of the pool is a decision we did not take lightly. We looked every which way but up to figure out where else to cut our budget. Our analysis concluded that fewer people are affected by the continued pool closure than by cutting other recreation programs. We could instead end our Safe and Strong children’s program, eliminate teen activities, or brown out the grass in our parks, resulting in tens of thousands of residents being affected.

We are saving money by having the pool closed. We are not heating the water, are running the circulation pumps only intermittently, and using fewer chemicals only to control algae.

We appreciate the swim club’s offer to take over operations, however, that does not factor in expensive operating costs of about $1.2 million a year (about $3,200 per day). About $250,000 goes for personnel; the bulk of expenses are gas to heat the pool water, electricity to run circulation pumps, and pool chemicals to maintain water to public health requirements.

The pool brings in about $100,000 in revenue per year from swimmers (most of whom pay $1.50 per day), about 10 percent of its operating expenses. When the City’s General Fund was in a better financial position over the years, it underwrote pool operating cost to benefit our residents.