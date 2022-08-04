Alzheimer’s is listed as the fourth top cause of death in Santa Barbara County, which is referenced in the recent article “Northern Santa Barbara County White men statistically most likely to die.”
Of the top 10 causes, it is important to note that Alzheimer’s is the only one without a significant prevention, intervention or any form of a cure. We know with 100% certainty that Alzheimer’s is fatal, but we are still struggling to measure just how fatal it is — and why it actually might be underreported as a cause of death.
I recently came across the death certificate of a loved one who passed away 14 years ago. I skimmed through it, reflecting on the time spent living with my beloved relative for the final 13 years of his life, when I came to the cause of death listed.
The certificate said he passed away from cardiovascular complications, which confused me. While he did have some cardiovascular issues after a few strokes in his later years and his final days were spent with labored breath, my loved one spent more than a decade in decline from Alzheimer’s disease.
He finally succumbed to the aggressive symptoms that came with his Alzheimer’s, so shouldn’t that have been listed on the death certificate, too? My experience with my loved one’s Alzheimer’s has led me to a life dedicated to better understanding this awful disease, presently as the Director of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, and I’d like to shed some light on why it is often missing from death certificates.
Alzheimer’s, a progressive brain disease that significantly impacts daily life, is one of the most common forms and causes of dementia. Each form of dementia comes with its own challenging symptoms and behaviors, but most involve the loss of memory and other cognitive abilities.
Severe dementia frequently causes complications such as immobility, swallowing disorders and malnutrition that significantly increase the risk of serious acute conditions that can cause death.
According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s as a cause of death on a death certificate is defined as “the disease or injury which initiated the train of events leading directly to death.” Dying from, or with Alzheimer’s, can therefore be understood as dying from the condition(s) caused or worsened by Alzheimer’s symptoms. Because of this, it is very common to list the condition, such as pneumonia or an infection, as the cause of death rather than Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
By calculating the estimated risk of death in those who have Alzheimer’s dementia with the estimated risk of death in those who do not have Alzheimer’s dementia, as practiced in an extensive research project at Rush University, we can be highly confident that Alzheimer’s causes significantly more deaths than official sources recognize.
Despite the prominent focus on death thus far, I don’t want this commentary to be about sadness. In fact, seeing Alzheimer’s reported as the fourth leading cause of death only gives it more attention and awareness, which can help with breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease — one of the big reasons people do not want it listed on a death certificate, either for themselves or a loved one.
Additionally, listing Alzheimer’s or another dementia as a cause of death, when appropriate, is important for two other major reasons: accurate mortality data can identify gaps in health inequities across groups, and identifying the true burden of the disease encourages greater funding allocations from organizations such as the NIH.
Contributing to the fight against Alzheimer’s first starts with awareness: become comfortable talking about it, recognizing it, asking questions about it and embracing those who are touched by it. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a free educational dementia program at the Elwin Mussell Center on the fourth Thursday of each month. For more information, go to alz.org/cacentralcoast.