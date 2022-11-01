“Now, Therefore, I, Harry S. Truman, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim the cessation of hostilities of World War II, effective twelve o'clock noon, December 31, 1946.”

I was a little more than 10 months old when President Truman proclaimed an end to war and the beginning of what the world hoped would be peace. But there has been no peace in the world during my lifetime. We even waged a “Cold War.”

This is true because people, and groups of people, and the rulers of people are constantly competing for resources, land, influence and power. Leaders talk peace, but wage war.

Gale McNeeley is a Santa Maria resident.

