Andrew Bacevich and Danny Sjursen: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War.

The moment to end this practice has arrived. The Army should take the opportunity to end this offensive tradition and ensure the namesakes of Army installations express the courage, fidelity and moral awareness that Americans expect of their soldiers.

Here are our nominations for replacement honorees for 10 Army posts that currently bear the names of dishonorable Confederate generals. Our criteria are simple: no one living and no generals.

Naming Army posts after very senior officers suggests a correlation between rank and military merit. From personal experience, we know that no such relationship exists. Besides, plenty of other posts - Forts Meade, Drum and Leonard Wood, for example - carry the names of generals who, whatever their limitations, at least fought on the right side.

Far better to honor those who while serving modeled virtues that can inspire current and future soldiers.