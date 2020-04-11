Andy Caldwell: Let’s consider our current predicament in the context of Easter Sunday

These days, whenever anyone speaks of interpreting or responding to the events of our times in light of the Bible, they are regarded as a religious fanatic void of reason and scientific fact.
Accordingly, few people take seriously a call to prayer as being the most efficacious response to the coronavirus. Thankfully, that was not always the case. Our founding fathers, along with such leaders as Abraham Lincoln, interpreted their lives and times by way of a biblical view of God, the world and mankind. While we are all holed up, let’s consider our current predicament in the context of Easter Sunday.
God sent John the Baptist to prepare the way for Jesus Christ by inviting everyone to repent, which means to turn away from sin and turn towards God. John’s specific message was two-fold. To the corrupt, including the godless religious leaders of the day, he challenged them by saying “Who warned you to flee from the wrath to come”? To the people, who recognized their need to be saved from sin and judgement, he presented Jesus as God’s own Passover lamb, their savior, “who takes away the sins of the world”.
So, how can it be that Jesus can simultaneously represent both the promise of salvation and the promise of judgement? It has to do with the fact that Jesus was, or is, two lambs in one! He was certainly God’s Passover Lamb of mercy when he came the first time. In addition, during the days of Moses, a plague broke out among the people and God had Moses raise up a standard and as many of the people who looked up to it were saved. In the gospel, Jesus indicates that he himself would be lifted up in a similar manner and that everyone who looked up to Him for salvation would be saved.
However, as revealed throughout the Bible, the Scriptures indicate that the next time Jesus comes, in the “end times”, that the people who would not accept him as their savior will meet him as their judge, therein described as an encounter with the wrath of the Lamb. That is, in the days preceding Christ’s return, the Bible warns us that nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be earthquakes and famines, plagues and pestilence, along with dismay among nations, with men fainting from fear.
It remains to be seen if we are in the end times, however, isn’t it interesting that many people these days do in fact believe “the end is coming”, but not as a result of God’s judgement, but as a result of climate change! Yet, the Apostle Paul warns us, that in the last days “difficult times” will come for altogether different reasons. “For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.”
Due to the coronavirus, people are generally afraid and afflicted. Fortunately, the Bible gives us hope and direction via one of the most famous passages of all, found in 1 Kings 8, indicating we should pray in response to many such tragedies. Furthermore, Jesus assured us that though we will have tribulation in this world in which we live, we are nevertheless to be of good cheer because he has overcome the world!
Let us, therefore, not consider tomorrow just another coronavirus Sunday. Rather, let us pray, worship and hope, rather than fret. It is, after all, Easter Sunday, a day that represents salvation from sin, sorrow and fear.
Andy Caldwell is a conservative Santa Maria radio host, founder of COLAB of Santa Barbara County and a candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat. He is writing as a private citizen.
