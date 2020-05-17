Andy Caldwell: The Keystone Cops vs. the coronavirus

Inherent in Newsom’s new criteria is something very ominous. Whereas, we were told to isolate at home to curb the spread of the virus, the virus is now primarily spreading among those who are isolated at home, along with nursing homes and prisons. So now the Governor has us playing a game of whack-a-mole with the virus. That is, the new orders involve taking some people who have tested positive out of their homes! Yet, at the same time, the Governor previously ordered nursing homes, the most vulnerable population among us, to take in positive cases of the virus! Talk about setting a match to gasoline!

Nevertheless, Newsom wants to test, trace and isolate cases of the virus - with particular emphasis on the word “isolate”. This plan to take people out of their home and isolate them from their family has been confirmed by multiple sources, on video, including the public health director of Ventura County and the World Health Organization.

None of this makes any sense. People who get really sick from the virus will end up being treated, and isolated, at a hospital, no less. And, that brings up the bigger problem that has the keystone cops fumbling about. First, why bother to count against us the vast number of people who have no symptoms as if that too constitutes an emergency? And, why is Newsom using against us the cases emanating from the Lompoc federal penitentiary?