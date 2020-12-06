Anita Dwyer: Simpler times, when giving for country was uppermost

Looking back to my 94 year-old life, I suddenly realized how lucky my generation was. We lived mostly by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you wish others would do unto you".
Life was simple, our wants few, we didn't have all those electronic gadgets that today's life rotates around. It is these "new gadgets" that could be the cause of auto accidents due to texting, listening to those most important calls. Are you free for that Starbuck's coffee?
An outing was just that, you walked or rode your Schwinn bike, mine was yellow, fat tires, trips out to the country, past pastures of cattle, chickens and rows of corn.
When not outside, you curled up with a great book, they have now become the making of films "Gone With The Wind"," Miracle on 54th Street" and many others. But I digress.
Being a young child in 1933, I didn't realize I was living through the Depression. Note, I didn't call it the "Great" Depression, as it was the people who were great, they made do with what they had. Unemployment rose from 3.2% to 25%, if not employed, no money, no spending, no producing, it was a vicious circle.
Looking back to age 6, I was already an entrepreneur. We had a vegetable garden and with an abundance of cucumbers, I nailed my building blocks on my best shoes and went around the neighborhood selling cukes three for 10 cents. And sell them I did. They said "oh, how cute is that?"
Years have passed. In 1941, I don't need to tell you what happened. Japan hit Pearl Harbor and our lives as we knew it, had changed forever. Those were my high school years. I graduated in 1944 but, and here is an interesting but, while in high school, we collected tin, paper, made bandages and sold War Bonds. Oh, as elastic was used for the war effort, ladies panties now had buttons and you better sew them on tight. We didn't have to be told, everyone, workers, housewives, children, ALL pulled together to do our part for the war effort.
We had ration stamps, gas was rationed and out of catastrophe comes ingenuity.
Graduation was to be celebrated come hell or high water and due to gas rationing, our parents got together and siphoned a little gas from each one's car so we could go out and celebrate.
That is called patriotism, proud to do our part to protect this great country. It seems we are lacking this quality today.
My generation, more or less, lived by that famous quote from President John F. Kennedy, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
We are now parents, grandparents and have watched this great country with its ups and downs under presidential leadership, some more patriotic than others, in their sworn duty to uphold the law of the land.
Granted, presidents are the leaders of our country, but it is you, the backbone, it is you that mold our future. Don't sit back, now is the time to show what you are made of, spunk or spineless this country depends on us all working together as we did when Pearl harbor was struck Dec. 7, 1941, and when the Twin Towers were attack Sept. 11, 2001. We came together as one nation under God and contributed to continue for the safety of this country, so in closing, remember thist famous quote from the Constitution:
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." God Bless America, land that I love.
Anita Dwyer is a Lompoc resident.
