Ann McFeatters: Pandemic, then and now

Four and a half months into the year of the killer virus, it is disheartening to realize we are making the same mistakes in dealing with one of history's worst pandemics that we made in 1918, 102 years ago.

During the Great Influenza, President Woodrow Wilson, immersed in fighting World War I, ignored the disease as he created a mammoth war bureaucracy. Even as influenza's death toll climbed into the hundreds of thousands, he cheer-led for the nation to fight - Germans, not the virus. He himself contracted influenza, resulting in lasting damage to his health and bad decisions that soon put the world at war again.

Today, Donald Trump has been "cheerleading" for the economy, refusing to admit the severity of the crisis.

In 1918, the New York Public Health Department, once the best in the world, was taken over by political hacks, who muffed the chance to contain the virus epicenter. The U.S. Public Health Service also was marked by ineffective leadership, disrespected by serious scientists.

Today, the highly reputed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sidelined. No briefings. Its guidelines for reopening the economy delayed and disparaged. Its scientists ignored because of a mandate for loyalty to an uninformed president, more worried about reelection than mounting deaths.