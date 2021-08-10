Its that time of year on the vineyard when harvest is close at hand. Most of the crew work is finished, with the exception of dropping any green ”second crop”, rolling out the bird netting to keep the pesky starlings at bay and removing sprinklers in our machine harvested blocks.
The second crop as we call it, are small bunches of grapes that grew long after the main crop was set. The winemakers don’t want that unripened fruit picked with the rest of the mature grapes, most years there is not that much second crop to drop.
Our mechanics are busy getting our harvesters ready to go, removing spray heads and replacing them with picking heads. We try and utilize the harvesters year-round, hanging sprayers on them during the growing season and then transforming them back to harvest mode.
We rent both tractors and light towers for harvest, with delivery of those items just around the corner. The beginning dates for harvest vary, some year’s we are picking before Labor Day and some up to two weeks after Labor Day. This year I think we are going to be a little later, we are probably a month away from starting at this point.
I was able to take advantage of the slower time on the vineyard this weekend as my wife Karen and our kids headed up to Paso Robles to spend time at my brother and sister-in-law Marsha’s house and enjoy their pool and relax with some girlfriends. Our son Clayton went up but drove his own truck so he could come home early if he was feeling outnumbered.
So, it was up to me and our dogs, cats, horses and chickens to hold the fort down here at home. I woke up early to a beautiful morning with some fog hanging around the oaks dotting the hillsides near our house. It was not a particularly peaceful night as the coyotes were really going at it the night before and our dogs kept barking at them. Things eventually calmed down after around 1 a.m.
Our two small dogs were waiting for me to get going so they could go outside with me to feed the horses and chickens. I could almost see them smiling as they followed me up the small hill to the haystack behind our house. They are always anxious to play with their big brother PJ, our Australian Shepard/Queensland mix who lives outside, just above our house as well.
Our two small dogs wait patiently in front of PJ’s gate as he comes out running right over the top of his two waiting friends. PJ takes a lap around the chicken pen as I think he likes to stir the chickens up before he and the other dogs begin sniffing the ground around the oaks trees for new scents left by any animals that may have passed by during the night.
I look forward to Saturday and Sunday when I can take advantage of the quiet mornings on the vineyard. It reminds me of growing up on our ranch near Ballard and helping my grandfather Sam with feeding the sheep and other ranch chores, a slower time.
Later as my brother and I began farming we worked seven days a week, and later it was seven days a week when I farmed in the San Joaquin Valley. There are times now when I still need to work through the weekends. I still love what I do, but I have come to appreciate a slow Saturday morning with the dogs and the quiet time that goes along with them. I hope mom and the kids enjoy the pool in Paso Robles.