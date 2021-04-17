You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assemblymember Bill Quirk: How to expand internet access for Californians
Guest Commentary

Assemblymember Bill Quirk: How to expand internet access for Californians

With case numbers declining, vaccination rates rising and businesses reopening, California is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy and turning the page on a dark chapter of history.

Over a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust all of us into a severe public health and economic crisis, forcing us into a new reality. The pandemic pushed us all to function in an environment that was reliant on virtual learning, telemedicine and remote work. In doing so, it highlighted the severity of California’s digital divide.

As we shifted to this new reality, the intense impacts of the digital divide became increasingly prevalent. In September, a photo of two California girls using the WiFi outside of a Taco Bell to complete schoolwork went viral, providing all of us with a very clear image of just how harmful the digital divide is in California.

Over 1 million Californian students currently lack internet connectivity. Nearly 42% of California families said that unreliable internet access was a challenge for them during distance learning, and 29% said a lack of devices were hindering their learning experience, according to a recent poll by EdSource and FM3 Research.

As a member of the California state Assembly, I’ve supported efforts to expand internet access for all Californians. This year, I authored Assembly Bill 537 to modernize California’s broadband permitting process to ensure all Californians can quickly benefit from high-speed internet projects.

This bill would require local governments to approve or deny broadband permits within federally mandated timelines. For too long, internet connectivity projects in our state have been delayed by confusing regulations that are entrenched in bureaucracy.

By passing AB 537, my colleagues in the Legislature can streamline internet infrastructure projects that will provide much needed relief for communities across our state. Slow broadband permitting processes have had a severe impact on bringing high-speed internet to low-income and rural communities.

As we continue to battle this vicious virus and the many challenges it has brought into our everyday lives, we must view it as a call to addressing the severe inequity created by the digital divide. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for our state to address the digital divide.

The Legislature should act now to make sure every Californian has access to high-speed internet. To do that, the Legislature must pass AB 537 to develop a universal, streamlined process to deploy broadband in every community.

Assemblymember Bill Quirk, a Democrat from Hayward, represents California’s 20th Assembly District, bill.quirk@asm.ca.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Elias: GM becomes a classic bandwagon jumper
Columnists

Thomas Elias: GM becomes a classic bandwagon jumper

THOMAS ELIAS Three years ago, General Motors was among the first to jump aboard when then-President Donald Trump and his administration tried to remove California’s authority to regulate its own smog standards, a right supposedly guaranteed in the federal Clean Air Act of 1970.

Gene Lyons: Play ball! Just leave MLB out of politics
Columnists

Gene Lyons: Play ball! Just leave MLB out of politics

Guest Commentary: Barring natural disasters or unforeseen health crises, chances are I'll watch around 150 Red Sox games during the 2021 season, along with parts of other contests as the pennant races advance. And I would have done so, it's important to emphasize, whether deposed strongman Donald J. Trump likes it or not.

Thomas Elias: Newsom must stop favoring big donor corporations
Columnists

Thomas Elias: Newsom must stop favoring big donor corporations

THOMAS ELIAS It’s not yet a big issue in the upcoming recall election against Gavin Newsom, but unless the governor changes some steady habits soon, it almost certainly will be: That’s his pattern of favoring corporations that have been big donors to his campaigns and causes, past and present.

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies

H. Dennis Beaver: If you are addicted to a drug do not assume the policy will pay! If you do have a drug involvement in your life, take extra precautions; do not be driving, do not be on a boat, or do things that might increase the risk of your death and give the insurance company a reason to not pay on your policy.

H. Dennis Beaver: How to flunk out of law school
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: How to flunk out of law school

H. Dennis Beaver: Recently accepted by a mid-west law school, “Howard” wrote, “I never really studied much in college, cramming for tests and assume law school will be like that, but my wife tells me I will flunk out if I approach it that way. What do you say, Mr. Beaver?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News