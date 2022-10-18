On Aug. 3 I was sworn in as an associate justice for the Second District Court of Appeal, which handles appeals from trial courts in San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

I swore to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” just like I did when I became a trial judge. Because of the timing of my elevation from judge to justice, I must be retained by you, the voters, in next month’s general election.

Unlike federal judges nominated by the president of the United States, California appellate justices do not receive life-long appointments.

Hernaldo Baltodano is an Associate Justice for the Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 6.

