You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Robertson: A reminder that college has much to offer
Guest Commentary

Barbara Robertson: A reminder that college has much to offer

Barbara Robertson
Buy Now

Barbara Robertson

 Isaac Hernández Herrero

Much of the news out of our nation’s colleges and universities has been less than encouraging of late, especially as it relates to the fortunes and experiences of undergraduates and would-be undergraduates.

Enrollment is down, freshmen increasingly report feelings of alienation, and financial aid submissions have fallen sharply. The latter may signal a sustained erosion of college enrollment for years to come. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s final report on fall 2020 enrollment, higher education lost some 400,000 students in just one year.

Perhaps now would be a good time to remind students and parents of the many benefits of a college education. We all know that workers with college degrees generally fare better in the employment marketplace, and that degree attainment is associated with several desirable life outcomes, among them greater affluence and autonomy.

College has much to offer beyond future financial and professional gains, however. In fact, more often than not the traditional undergraduate experience promotes emotional growth and well-being. (Virtual instruction and interaction, which have become pervasive postsecondary education realities over the last year, are altogether different, but that’s a discussion for another time.)

Most college graduates leave school with invaluable emotional tools that will serve them both personally and professionally for the rest of their lives. These include emotional intelligence, or the ability to understand and manage one’s own emotions and recognize the emotions of others; goal-setting; empathy; relationship-building; self-esteem; and boundary-setting.

Without their parents’ physical presence and guidance, college students must refine their interpersonal skills and interact with others, processes that foster confidence and a sense of independence. The latter in turn encourages accountability.

The social dynamic of campus life promotes self-awareness, helping students understand how their behavior affects others and make responsible decisions. A greater sense of self also lends itself to more suitable and fulfilling life choices throughout adulthood.

At the same time, college students must learn discipline, which fuels motivation. This is especially the case when students participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports and political advocacy.

Now, we all know and admire productive, well-adjusted adults who did not attend college. Moreover, I feel safe in saying that not all college graduates are paragons of emotional stability.

Nevertheless, the non-remunerative benefits of college are real and significant. In most cases, college inculcates problem-solving and emotional-management skills that are essential for navigating and prospering in our fast-changing world.

Parents and students: Do not let your despair over current circumstances sour your view of postsecondary education. In spite of everything that has happened over the last year, college still has much to recommend it.

Barbara Robertson is president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas D. Elias: Feinstein: To retire or not? That is the question
Columnists

Thomas D. Elias: Feinstein: To retire or not? That is the question

THOMAS ELIAS Dianne Feinstein has risen from the ashes before. She did it almost literally when she ascended from the ranks of San Francisco city supervisors after Mayor George Moscone was assassinated in 1978, taking over as mayor and joining Jerry Brown as one of California’s two most durable politicians of the last 50 years.

H. Dennis Beaver: Love at first sight
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Love at first sight

DENNIS BEAVER - Lawyers want to believe their clients. But exposed to the light of objectivity, when it becomes clear a client has not been truthful and there is no merit to their position, to continue unjustified, expensive litigation exposes both the attorney and client to court-imposed, costly penalties.

Kevin G. Walthers: Hancock history, in their own words
Columnists

Kevin G. Walthers: Hancock history, in their own words

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY This year’s Allan Hancock College centennial celebration has not been what we originally envisioned - a series of large gatherings and parties to bring us together around a shared experience. Amidst the pandemic restrictions, we continue to reflect on the college’s 100 years of changing the odds for Northern Santa Barbara County.

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain
Columnists

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain

ON THE FARM I remember my mom telling me that a few times it would be raining when they got together on the second floor of the adobe on Alamo Pintado where they could hear the rain coming down. I like to think that they were not only celebrating the rain, but a way of life that will slip away from us if we let it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News