Barbara Robertson: Colleges learn the value of a broad lesson plan

What should colleges and universities teach? This age-old question has taken on new relevance as we scrutinize the assumptions underpinning our civic and educational institutions.

It turns out a good deal of creative thinking has gone into curriculum reform in recent years, and the results in some cases have been intriguing.

A notable example is narrative medicine, which according to a recent fascinating article in the Los Angeles Times, is “a discipline in which doctors and nurses use the principles of literature and art to better understand patients’ stories and incorporate them into their practices.” In essence, clinicians are taught to become storytellers so they can better communicate with patients and other nonprofessionals.

Columbia University launched the nation’s first graduate program in narrative medicine 11 years ago, and the concept has rapidly gained adherents. The LA Times reports that USC’s Keck School of Medicine will introduce the country’s second master’s program in narrative medicine this fall, and the subject has been adopted elsewhere, including the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. The Journal of the American Medical Association and its sister journals have published dozens of narrative medicine essays this year alone.