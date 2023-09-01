The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is a nonprofit public benefit corporation dedicated to providing live, local musical experiences for people of all ages.

We offer vibrant and inspiring programs to the public and rely on generous contributions from our community in the way of membership to keep this programming accessible to our community.

Society members’ donations help ensure our mission to offer fine musical performances, music education programs for local youth, and outreach initiatives to schools in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding area, often at no cost to the public.

This commentary was written by the staff of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

