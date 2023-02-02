Big tech has siphoned off advertising and wants to be a global censor.

The Department of Justice has filed suit against Google for its predatory advertising practices. Bully!

Not that I think Google is inherently evil, venal or greedier than any other corporation. Indeed, it is a source of much good through its awesome search engine.

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS.

