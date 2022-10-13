In today’s super-charged political climate, I strongly support leaders in education and public life who are quiet, effective leaders getting difficult jobs done.
I join the many Santa Maria Valley community members and leaders who are grateful to Judy Frost for her tireless, low-key, renowned track record, working for causes that matter, and getting the difficult jobs done.
Judy chairs the County Board of Education, an elected position, and on Nov. 8 she is on the ballot for re-election in District 5. I ask you to join your friends, neighbors, and myself in supporting Judy.
What is so remarkable is Judy’s consistent and highly successful low-key leadership style. For nearly 20 years, in many venues, Judy’s quiet, nonpartisan servant leader approach has always put the interest of children, families and community good first, and has been a model for effective leadership.
This comes at a time when our public space is filled with rancor, distortions and personal attacks rather than working together for the common good.
Instead of raising her fist in the air dramatically, with trumpets blaring, Judy has chosen to follow the working style advocated by Abraham Lincoln, “The quieter you listen the more you can hear.”
And listen she does. Her track record, spanning decades in the Santa Maria Valley, in so many public service arenas - education, health care, the arts, philanthropy, and many more, all demonstrate the effectiveness of her approach and speak for themselves.
— The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County: Past board member and active volunteer, raising scholarship dollars that enable students from every walk of life and every region of the county to attend college.
— Santa Barbara County Board of Education, Board Chair: Judy strongly believes in the power of partnerships supporting and advocating for value added partnerships that support students, teachers and families.
— The Santa Barbara Foundation: former trustee and board chair. Judy was the first woman to chair the Foundation board of trustees.
— Orfalea Foundation: past trustee.
— She and her late husband, Erik, were named co-honorees for “Celebrate Philanthropy".
— PCPA: Managing Director 1989-2007. A champion for the performing arts and visual arts at PCPA and through area art councils.
— Allan Hancock Foundation: trustee and finance chair.
— Dignity Health Clinics: trustee and board chair
This is a partial list of Judy Frost’s remarkable work on behalf of the Santa Maria Valley community. Additional information is available on her website https://judyfrost.com/meet-judy
Albert Schweitzer once said, “The three most important ways to lead is by example, by example and by example.” Judy leads by example and she is a role model for young and old alike. Re-elect Judy to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education so she can continue to provide her vision, caring, skill and “can do” attitude on behalf of children and families.
Bill Cirone is a Santa Ynez Valley resident, and a retired Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.