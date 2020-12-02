You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Ternan: How to address California’s health care workforce shortages
Calmatters Commentary

Brian Ternan: How to address California’s health care workforce shortages

Brian Ternan

Brian Ternan

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on our health care system. Often it has revealed heroics showing that California’s health care workers put themselves on the frontlines for their community, the industry came together to meet new and evolving challenges, and forged partnerships to innovate in double time.

The pandemic has also shone a bright light on many of the shortcomings in the system, like health care workforce shortages. Even before the pandemic, our nation was experiencing a growing shortage of health care professionals.

In California, this issue resulted in an uneven distribution of providers that exacerbated existing inequities and a workforce that does not reflect our state’s diverse population.

These challenges are most acutely felt in our state’s Medi-Cal system, which last year covered 1 in 3 Californians and is on pace to cover even more patients this year.

And while the California Future Health Workforce Commission met recently to discuss this issue, it is crucial that we establish a better and broader public understanding of the problem and potential solutions so that we can work together to tackle the challenge.

Over the last 10 years, Medi-Cal providers have struggled to keep pace with the program’s expansion. In 2013, there were 59 full-time primary care doctors per 100,000 Medi-Cal patients – by 2015, the ratio had dipped to 39 doctors per 100,000 patients – a 34% dip.

As one of the health plans with the longest history serving the Medi-Cal population, Health Net understands the disproportionate impact provider shortages have on patients, and we have worked with partners at the local and state level to address these issues head-on.

From these partnerships, we have seen what works and what does not, and three core areas of focus have emerged: the importance of identifying new talent pools, the need to provide upward mobility across all levels, and the critical role of cultural competency training and recruitment to build a more robust and diverse pipeline of health care professionals.

The first step to filling the gap is recruiting new talent. To do this, California should focus on identifying untapped talent pools – shifting recruitment to engage underrepresented professionals in underserved markets, like high schools and community colleges in safety net counties.

In San Joaquin, HealthForce Partners of Northern San Joaquin Valley identified the region’s barriers to entry for the field and now offers residents training opportunities and pathways to careers as nurses, lab technicians and medical assistants. The Greater Sacramento Urban League teamed with Health Net, WellSpace Health and Sacramento City College to establish the Community Health Worker Pathway Program, designing a curriculum and providing support for students to pursue careers as much-needed community health workers in the region.

Brian Ternan is the CEO of Health Net, mediainquiries@healthnet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven V. Roberts: A triumph for democracy
Columnists

Steven V. Roberts: A triumph for democracy

GUEST COMMENTARY On this Thanksgiving weekend, let's remember Aaron Van Langevelde and Brad Raffensperger and the other intrepid Republicans who defied the president to uphold the sacred principle that we are a government of laws, not men.

Thomas D. Elias: Zooming in to stop terrorist propaganda in academe
Columnists

Thomas D. Elias: Zooming in to stop terrorist propaganda in academe

Zoom spoke up and the event was off. “Zoom is committed to supporting the open exchange of ideas and conversations,” a corporate statement said, “subject to certain limitations contained in our terms of service, including those related to user compliance with applicable U.S. export control, sanctions and anti-terrorism laws.

H. Dennis Beaver: Remember the kids in divorce
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Remember the kids in divorce

In my town, “Divorce Court” is in Department 13 of our Superior Court. It is an appropriately numbered, bad luck, sad place. If you believe that rooms and buildings can possess a spirit, then those of Department 13 are tormented, as are so many of the people waiting for their cases to be called.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News