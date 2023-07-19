It once was a given that the Persian Gulf states were forever friends with the United States, but now their relationship is stronger than ever with China. While the United States may have once stood as an ideological beacon for freedom and prosperity, it has become clear to powerful foreign allies and adversaries that it doesn’t stand to offer what it once did.

The U.S. version of freedom is no longer convincing, particularly to countries with people whose primary goal is to put food on the table. Many will choose a semblance of stability over freedom when given the choice.

Viable economic and military opportunities will win whenever up against lofty and theoretical Western ideals that Western countries don’t necessarily follow.

Faisal al-Mutar is an expert on Middle East and North Africa geopolitics and founder of the global nonprofit Ideas Beyond Borders. He wrote this for InsideSources.

