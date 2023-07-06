Californians pay about $1.5 billion in recycling deposits every year on beverages from bottled water to beer. But less than 1 in 4 people bother to redeem the empties – while more than three-quarters lose nickel and dime deposits to curbside bins.

That’s largely because so few redemption centers exist that the state now holds $672 million in unrefunded deposits that really belong to the public.

In California, there is just one redemption center for every 31,000-plus people. Michigan supermarkets put this situation to shame. Each one offers roughly 900 Michiganders redemption service on the spot. In Oregon, both supermarkets and automated depots offer 2,000 consumers apiece the same convenience.

Liza Tucker is a consumer advocate for Consumer Watchdog. She is a veteran journalist who has been an editor at Marketplace and covered business for The Washington Post.
