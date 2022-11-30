California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short – some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference.

Running field campaigns are expensive. After all, Rick Caruso spent $16 million dollars on field operations alone in his failed mayoral race, and that was just Los Angeles. Statewide campaigns are so prohibitively expensive that it is rarely even attempted in California.

However, one of the ways it could have made a difference was in several close House races. If results hold, the state’s congressional delegation will be largely unchanged. It’s not far-fetched to say that under-investment in get-out-the-vote operations in California cost Democrats their shot at retaining control of Congress.

Julia Rosen is a founding partner at Fireside Campaigns and has nearly 20 years of experience organizing for political campaigns and nonprofits.

