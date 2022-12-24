Thomas Elias

Millions of Americans have quit their jobs each month over the last year and a half – essentially ever since vaccines reduced the frequency and intensity of bouts with most variants of COVID-19.

At the same time, some California cities emptied at generationally high rates, with San Francisco the best example, losing more than 6 percent of its populace to the new white collar reality of working at home, with location almost completely irrelevant.

Workers can be in Montenegro as easily as Montebello, and hardly anyone will know the difference.

