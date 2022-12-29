California’s new climate strategy for slashing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting ambitious carbon neutrality goals is bold and transformative at best and an aspirational pipedream at worst.

The California Air Resource Board’s revised climate change blueprint, called its scoping plan, reflects the urgency of the moment, yet overlooks the power of the planet’s greatest natural carbon sink – water – as a means for achieving carbon neutrality.

2022 has undoubtedly been a year of aggressive climate action in California, with dozens of new laws on the books and major investments on the way. But the new climate roadmap’s reliance on carbon capture technology does not align with the moral imperative of ending dependence on fossil fuels. To meet its goals and remove carbon dioxide at scale, California must harness the power of blue carbon – atmospheric CO2 captured and stored in water.

Eyal Harel is a clean water advocate and the CEO of BlueGreen Water Technologies.

